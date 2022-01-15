Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Republic Day: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory till 21 Jan. Details here

Republic Day: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory till 21 Jan. Details here

Traffic advisory for Republic Day Parade rehearsals 
1 min read . 04:23 PM IST Livemint

  • Vijay Chowk to India Gate route will remain closed

The Delhi Police on Saturday issued traffic advisory for Republic Day Parade rehearsals till 21st January. As per the advisory, traffic restrictions will be imposed at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Mansingh Road and Rajpath-C-Hexagon between 9am-12pm on January 17, 18, 20 and 21 to facilitate Republic Day Parade rehearsals on Rajpath. 

Vijay Chowk to India Gate route will remain closed. 

