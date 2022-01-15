Republic Day: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory till 21 Jan. Details here

Republic Day: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory till 21 Jan. Details here1 min read . 04:23 PM IST
- Vijay Chowk to India Gate route will remain closed
The Delhi Police on Saturday issued traffic advisory for Republic Day Parade rehearsals till 21st January. As per the advisory, traffic restrictions will be imposed at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Mansingh Road and Rajpath-C-Hexagon between 9am-12pm on January 17, 18, 20 and 21 to facilitate Republic Day Parade rehearsals on Rajpath.
Vijay Chowk to India Gate route will remain closed.
