Republic Day parade guidelines: Unvaccinated people not allowed. Details here

Republic Day parade guidelines: Unvaccinated people not allowed.
Republic Day parade guidelines: Police also said that people will have to adhere to all Covid-protocols at the programme on Rajpath on January 26
New Delhi: People attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function, a set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police stated.
Police also said that people will have to adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on January 26.
"It is necessary to have both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine. Visitors are requested to bring their vaccination certificate," the Delhi Police tweeted.
It said that children below 15 years of age are not allowed in the function.
Listing the guidelines, the Delhi Police tweeted that the seating blocks will open for visitors at 7 am and requested them to arrive accordingly.
Since parking is limited, visitors have been advised to use carpool or taxi. They are also requested to carry a valid identity card and cooperate during security checks, it said.
"There will be a provision for depositing remote-controlled car lock keys in each parking area," police tweeted.
