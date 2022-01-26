Republic Day: President’s Bodyguard horse retires; PM Modi pets Virat | Watch video1 min read . 01:48 PM IST
President’s Bodyguard horse Virat retires from service today. It was given the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation Medal this year
As the 73rd Republic Day Parade concluded on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind's bodyguard escorted him back to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, what caught everyone's attention is the presence of Virat, the special horse among the President's bodyguard (PBG) team.
Virat got retired from the PBG today. President Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid him farewell on the occasion. The horse has taken part 13 times in Republic day parades. Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15. It is the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.
The Hanoverian breed horse was included in the bodyguard family in 2003. He is called also "Charger" of the President's bodyguard.
Livemint's sister publication LiveHindustan quoted an officer and said that the horse performed exceptionally well despite his old age during the Republic Day parade and Last year's Beating the Retreat ceremony.
The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army. It is a Regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for the President of India. The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers.
Every Republic Day, the horsemen - draped in fine red coats, golden sashes, and resplendent turbans - escort the president to the stage and give the order for the national anthem to begin.
