The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has stated a notice to airmen (NOTAM) and imposed restrictions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGI) airport , Delhi in view of the Republic Day con 26 Janaury.

No landing or take off will be permitted from the Delhi airport for airlines' non-scheduled flights and general aviation companies' charter flights between 10.15 am-1.15 pm till January 24, the NOTAM noted.

The flight operations in the IGI airport will be impacted for around three hours everyday till 26 January amidst the Republic Day flypast preparations.

On Republic Day itself, non-scheduled flights and charter flights will not be allowed to land or take off from the Delhi airport between 7 am-1 pm and between 2 pm-6.30 pm, it mentioned.

However, the Scheduled flights of airlines will operate as usual.

On January 29, due to Beating the Retreat ceremony, non-scheduled flights and charter flights will not be permitted to land or take off from the Delhi airport between 4 pm-7 pm, it noted.

There will be no impact of NOTAM on the aircraft of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and the Indian Army's aviation wing, it mentioned.

"State owned aircraft or helicopter can fly with the governor or chief minister of state," it noted.

Meanwhile, in another releated development, In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort will remain closed for people from January 22-26 due to security reasons, police said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the citizens.

"In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022 to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons," it tweeted.

There is a three-layered security system in place for the Republic Day celebration and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of national importance, the Delhi Police said.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.