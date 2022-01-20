2 min read.Updated: 20 Jan 2022, 07:52 AM ISTLivemint
No landing or take off will be permitted from the Delhi airport for airlines' non-scheduled flights and general aviation companies' charter flights between 10.15 am-1.15 pm till January 24, the NOTAM noted
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has stated a notice to airmen (NOTAM) and imposed restrictions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGI) airport , Delhi in view of the Republic Day con 26 Janaury.
Meanwhile, in another releated development, In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort will remain closed for people from January 22-26 due to security reasons, police said on Wednesday.
The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the citizens.
"In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022 to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons," it tweeted.
There is a three-layered security system in place for the Republic Day celebration and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of national importance, the Delhi Police said.
*With inputs from agencies
