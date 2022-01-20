Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Republic Day: Restrictions on unscheduled flights till 24 January at Delhi airport. Details here

Republic Day: Restrictions on unscheduled flights till 24 January at Delhi airport. Details here

Passengers at the Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport 
2 min read . 07:52 AM IST Livemint

  • No landing or take off will be permitted from the Delhi airport for airlines' non-scheduled flights and general aviation companies' charter flights between 10.15 am-1.15 pm till January 24, the NOTAM noted

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has stated a notice to airmen (NOTAM) and imposed restrictions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGI) airport , Delhi in view of the Republic Day con 26 Janaury.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has stated a notice to airmen (NOTAM) and imposed restrictions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGI) airport , Delhi in view of the Republic Day con 26 Janaury.

No landing or take off will be permitted from the Delhi airport for airlines' non-scheduled flights and general aviation companies' charter flights between 10.15 am-1.15 pm till January 24, the NOTAM noted.

No landing or take off will be permitted from the Delhi airport for airlines' non-scheduled flights and general aviation companies' charter flights between 10.15 am-1.15 pm till January 24, the NOTAM noted.

The flight operations in the IGI airport will be impacted for around three hours everyday till 26 January amidst the Republic Day flypast preparations.

The flight operations in the IGI airport will be impacted for around three hours everyday till 26 January amidst the Republic Day flypast preparations.

On Republic Day itself, non-scheduled flights and charter flights will not be allowed to land or take off from the Delhi airport between 7 am-1 pm and between 2 pm-6.30 pm, it mentioned.

On Republic Day itself, non-scheduled flights and charter flights will not be allowed to land or take off from the Delhi airport between 7 am-1 pm and between 2 pm-6.30 pm, it mentioned.

However, the Scheduled flights of airlines will operate as usual.

However, the Scheduled flights of airlines will operate as usual.

On January 29, due to Beating the Retreat ceremony, non-scheduled flights and charter flights will not be permitted to land or take off from the Delhi airport between 4 pm-7 pm, it noted.

On January 29, due to Beating the Retreat ceremony, non-scheduled flights and charter flights will not be permitted to land or take off from the Delhi airport between 4 pm-7 pm, it noted.

There will be no impact of NOTAM on the aircraft of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and the Indian Army's aviation wing, it mentioned.

There will be no impact of NOTAM on the aircraft of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and the Indian Army's aviation wing, it mentioned.

"State owned aircraft or helicopter can fly with the governor or chief minister of state," it noted.

"State owned aircraft or helicopter can fly with the governor or chief minister of state," it noted.

Meanwhile, in another releated development, In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort will remain closed for people from January 22-26 due to security reasons, police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in another releated development, In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort will remain closed for people from January 22-26 due to security reasons, police said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the citizens.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the citizens.

"In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022 to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons," it tweeted.

"In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022 to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons," it tweeted.

There is a three-layered security system in place for the Republic Day celebration and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of national importance, the Delhi Police said.

There is a three-layered security system in place for the Republic Day celebration and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of national importance, the Delhi Police said.

*With inputs from agencies

*With inputs from agencies

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!