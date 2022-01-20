This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
No landing or take off will be permitted from the Delhi airport for airlines' non-scheduled flights and general aviation companies' charter flights between 10.15 am-1.15 pm till January 24, the NOTAM noted
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has stated a notice to airmen (NOTAM) and imposed restrictions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGI) airport , Delhi in view of the Republic Day con 26 Janaury.
No landing or take off will be permitted from the Delhi airport for airlines' non-scheduled flights and general aviation companies' charter flights between 10.15 am-1.15 pm till January 24, the NOTAM noted.
Meanwhile, in another releated development, In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort will remain closed for people from January 22-26 due to security reasons, police said on Wednesday.
The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the citizens.
"In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022 to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons," it tweeted.
There is a three-layered security system in place for the Republic Day celebration and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of national importance, the Delhi Police said.
*With inputs from agencies
