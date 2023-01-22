Republic Day sale is now live on Vijay Sales. As part of the sale, buyers can avail discounts on a range of electronic devices and gadgets at its online and offline retail stores. The retailer has announced several bank offers that buyers can avail during the sale period.

Bank offers announced

ICICI Bank card holders will get an instant discount of 7.5% of up to ₹3,000 on credit and debit card EMI purchases, starting January 25. Maximum transaction limit for this offer is ₹20,000. For non-EMI transactions, Vijay Sales has announced a discount of ₹1,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards for purchases above ₹20,000. The said discount increased to ₹5,000 for both EMI and non-EMI transactions exceeding ₹1 lakh.

Similarly, American Express cardholders can get an instant discount of up to 7.5% starting January 25. This will include ₹5,000 off for EMI and non-EMI purchases exceeding ₹25,000. For HSBC card holders, there is a 7.55 instant discount of up to ₹7,500 on credit card EMI purchases above ₹20,000.

Yes Bank customers will get a 5% instant discount of up to ₹2,000 on EMI purchases above ₹15,000. There is a 5% discount of up to ₹2,500 for Bank of Baroda credit card holders. Minimum transaction limit is ₹40,000 and above.

Beside these, buyers also stand a chance to earn 0.75% MyVS loyalty program points which can later be redeemed at Re 1 at Vijay Sales offline stores.

Devices on offer

During the sale, buyers can avail discounts on Apple iPhones, Samsung phones like Galaxy A23, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and more. In addition, buyers can get offers on tablets, Apple MacBook laptops and more. There is up to 53% off on washing machines in the sale. Further, buyers can avail discounts on heaters, steam iron, oven toaster and other home appliances.