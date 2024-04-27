Republic First Closed by Regulators and Bought by Fulton Bank
Republic First Bank became the latest smaller lender to succumb to pressures of higher interest rates on Friday when it was closed by regulators — with most of its deposits and assets acquired by Fulton Bank.
(Bloomberg) -- Republic First Bank became the latest smaller lender to succumb to pressures of higher interest rates on Friday when it was closed by regulators — with most of its deposits and assets acquired by Fulton Bank.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message