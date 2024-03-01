Republic First’s $35 Million Cash-Injection Deal Is Terminated
Republic First Bancorp’s planned $35 million cash injection by a group of investors — a transaction intended to reassure shareholders about the bank’s financial stability — has collapsed.
(Bloomberg) -- Republic First Bancorp’s planned $35 million cash injection by a group of investors — a transaction intended to reassure shareholders about the bank’s financial stability — has collapsed.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message