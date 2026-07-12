US Senator Lindsey Graham passes away at 71 from a brief and sudden illness

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham passed away on Saturday (local time) from a brief and sudden illness, his office announced on Sunday.
In a post on X, Graham's office announced his demise and wrote, "Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."
Graham, 71, was a prominent Republican senator from South Carolina, Reuters reported, adding that earlier in his career, he was a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump before becoming one of his most loyal allies on Capitol Hill.
According to his website, the Republican senator was elected to the US Senate in 2002. He was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1994 for South Carolina's third congressional district. He later served in the upper house.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.