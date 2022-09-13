Residential colonies, highways flooded after heavy rain in Srikakulam

Residential colonies, highways flooded after heavy rain in Srikakulam1 min read . 07:55 PM IST
- Several residential colonies and highways were left flooded after heavy rain in Srikakulam area of Andhra Pradesh
Highways, homes, and residential colonies were left flooded after heavy rainfall in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Several videos on social media showed people navigating through knee-deep flooded streets.
In the Srikakulam district, incessant rainfall has led to a sharp rise in water levels in Vamsadhara, Nagavali, and Bahuda rivers.
According to a report, the Nagavali received 30,000 cusecs of water. Bahuda received 20,000 cusecs. The excess water has been started to discharge by the irrigation officials.
Due to the heavy rainfall, the Chennai-Kolkata national highway has also got flooded.live
Several rivers in Karnataka are again in spate following heavy rains in their catchment areas as well as the upstream in the neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.
Krishna, Bhadra, Tunga, Bhima, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Markandeya Hiranyakeshi and several other small rivers and rivulets are "swollen and flowing dangerously", sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre were quoted as saying.
According to the sources, the affected districts are: Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu.
Sources have also said that Gokak town in Belagavi and parts of Bagalkote were inundated due to heavy torrential rains in parts of Maharashtra.
Sources said 11 gates of Bhima Barrage were opened and over one lakh cusecs of water released. Similarly, the Hidkal dam gate has also been opened releasing over 28,000 cusecs of water from it.
Due to the heavy rains, water overflew in many bridges in Chikkodi, Ramadurga, Nippani and Khanapur Taluks in Belagavi district, Mudhol Taluk in Bagalkote district, and Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.
Landslides were reported in some parts of Charmadi Ghat, according to officials.
(With inputs from agencies)
