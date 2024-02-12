Residential Solar Confronts a Critical Year
SummaryHigh rates and less-generous subsidies have pushed some rooftop solar companies into bankruptcy, and even survivors will have an uphill battle.
After years of fast and expensive growth, America’s residential solar companies are wilting under high interest rates and less favorable state incentives. Is it darkest before dawn for the survivors?
