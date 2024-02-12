Residential Solar Confronts a Critical Year

Sunlight Financial, a financing provider for rooftop solar systems, declared bankruptcy in October. SunPower, a rooftop solar and storage provider, in a December filing flagged the risk of defaulting on some of its debt and said there was “substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern. Last month, the company said it adopted a restructuring plan to cut operating costs, citing slower sales driven in part by interest rates. Solar micro-inverter company Enphase Energy said in a December filing that it will lay off about 10% of its workforce and stop manufacturing at certain locations to reduce operating costs. SolarEdge Technologies, another inverter provider, said last month that it would reduce its head count by 16% to “align its cost structure to current market dynamics."

