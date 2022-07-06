Home / News / Resignation of UK’s Rishi Sunak Could Sink Power Windfall Tax
Resignation of UK’s Rishi Sunak Could Sink Power Windfall Tax
2 min read.08:04 PM ISTBloomberg
The UK Treasury, which was still considering the policy as recently as mid-June, had been criticized for creating uncertainty in the energy market by dragging its heels on the proposals after reports hit the share prices of generator
A mooted windfall tax on UK power generators could be delayed or scrapped entirely after Chancellor Rishi Sunak resigned on Tuesday, according to utilities analysts. “The possibility of a windfall tax on electricity was a Treasury policy, so hopefully Rishi Sunak’s departure will see this misguided policy dropped," said Investec Plc’s Martin Young in a note Wednesday. The departure could be positive news for shares of Drax Group Plc, Centrica Plc and SSE Plc, he added.
The UK Treasury, which was still considering the policy as recently as mid-June, had been criticized for creating uncertainty in the energy market by dragging its heels on the proposals after reports hit the share prices of generators. Sunak has already set out clear plans for a tax on oil and gas producers, though has since met with industry to discuss their concerns.
Any leadership contest is likely to delay new legislation, “be it windfall taxes or structural reform of the power market," said Citigroup Inc. analyst Jenny Ping in a note. “It could also change the political narrative all together, for good or bad for the sector."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday appointed Nadhim Zahawi as the new chancellor of the exchequer, replacing Rishi Sunak who had earlier resigned from the cabinet in protest against Johnson's leadership. While the Conservation leader is under mounting pressure over a string of missteps, his swift move to name Sunak's successor is seen as an attempt to re-assert control over the divided party members.
Born in Baghdad to Kurdish parents, Nadhim Zahawi came to Britain as a refugee boy after his family fled Saddam Hussein's regime in the 1970s. Zahawi couldn't speak English when he arrived in the UK, and he has spoken about how he was bullied at school. As a trained chemical engineer, Zahawi went on to work in the oil industry. He became a self-made millionaire and entered the British parliament in 2010. He backed Brexit in 2016.
Zahawi rose to prominence for his role in overseeing Britain's successful vaccination roll-out during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. He has also been a staunch defender of Johnson throughout the party-gate scandal.
