Resignation of UK’s Rishi Sunak Could Sink Power Windfall Tax

Born in Baghdad to Kurdish parents, Nadhim Zahawi came to Britain as a refugee boy after his family fled Saddam Hussein's regime in the 1970s. Zahawi couldn't speak English when he arrived in the UK, and he has spoken about how he was bullied at school. As a trained chemical engineer, Zahawi went on to work in the oil industry. He became a self-made millionaire and entered the British parliament in 2010. He backed Brexit in 2016.