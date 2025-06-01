Resource war: How commercial assets turned into front line weaponry
N Madhavan 9 min read 01 Jun 2025, 06:19 PM IST
Donald Trump wants to retain US dominance over China. It is denying China everything from chips to software tools. Now, Xi Jinping has retaliated, imposing restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals. What is India’s strategy to deal with the fallout?
Chennai: Recently, J.D. Vance, the US vice president, confirmed what the world feared. He termed the competition between the US and China in developing artificial intelligence (AI) as an ‘arms race’. Policy makers in both the countries believe that whoever wins this race will dominate the world, going forward. At the core of this battle is computing power and this has given a fresh impetus to the chip war that began between the US and China five years ago.
