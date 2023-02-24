Ugo Astuto, the European Union's ambassador to India, expressed his respect for India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He made this statement in response to a question about India's decision to abstain from voting at the United Nations General Assembly on the war in Ukraine.

"We respect India's position. We have also taken good note of what the prime minister said not so long ago that this is not the time for war. And we have also noted what India has been trying proactively, for instance on the occasion when the arrangement to export grains through the Black Sea was being negotiated. So, India is playing a positive role and I am sure that this will continue," the EU envoy said.

India chose to abstain from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution that emphasized the urgency of achieving a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter's principles.

Reaffirming its stand with Ukraine, the EU envoy said that it is important that the world comes together to define the principles of the value of the UN Charter. "We are marking a very sad anniversary. Unfortunately, one year of Russian aggression. As European Union, Ukraine is our friend, it is our partner. We stand with Ukraine and we believe it's important that the whole of the international community comes together to define the principles of the value of the UN charter," Astuto told news agency ANI.

Out of the 193 members of the UNGA, 141 members voted in the favour of the resolution, while 7 voted against it. 32 members including countries like India and China abstained from voting.

To commemorate the victims of Ukraine, the EU Ambassador, heads of missions of EU Member States & like-minded countries along with the Charge d'affaires of Ukraine, Ivan Konovalov observed a minute of silence in New Delhi.

UK minister and Deputy High Commissioner to India Christina Scott also reacted to India's abstention and said, "India's position is for itself to decide obviously. It is important that countries take their own decisions and India will decide how it chooses to vote."

(With inputs from ANI)