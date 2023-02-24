'Respect their position': EU on India's abstention from UN vote on Ukraine

Reaffirming its stand with Ukraine, the EU envoy said that it is important that the world comes together to define the principles of the value of the UN Charter. "We are marking a very sad anniversary. Unfortunately, one year of Russian aggression. As European Union, Ukraine is our friend, it is our partner. We stand with Ukraine and we believe it's important that the whole of the international community comes together to define the principles of the value of the UN charter," Astuto told news agency ANI.