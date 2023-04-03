‘Restore railway fare concessions for senior citizen,' Arvind Kejriwal in letter to PM Modi3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:54 AM IST
- The Indian Railways used to offer a 40 percent discount in fares to males aged 60 years or above and for females, a 50 percent discount was given if the minimum age was 58 years.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 3 April urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the fare concessions offered to senior citizens by the railways.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×