In a letter to the prime minister dated 1 April, CM Kejriwal said, “The Centre has a budget of ₹45 lakh crore and it would incur a cost of ₹1600 crore if it extends the concession to senior citizens."

Terming the amount as a drop in the ocean, he said the government will not become rich by not spending the amount. By stopping the facility a message was being given to senior citizens that the government did not care for them which was against the culture of the country, he said, adding that no person, society or country can progress without the blessings of the elderly.

“It is not about the money. It is about the intention. The Delhi government will not become poor by spending ₹50 crore out of its ₹70,000 crore budget, on the Tirth Yatra. The Centre plans to spend ₹45 lakh crore this fiscal. Of that, 1,600 crore is just a drop in the ocean. By spending or saving this amount, the Centre will not become richer or poorer,"

In the letter, Delhi CM wrote the national capital was seeing progress in all areas due to the blessings of the elderly for whom free pilgrimage of religious places has been arranged.

The Indian Railways used to offer a 40 percent discount in fares to males aged 60 years or above and for females, a 50 percent discount was given if the minimum age was 58 years. These concessions were granted in fares of all classes of Mail/Express/Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Duranto group of trains but were withdrawn on March 20, 2020.

Recently, on 13 March, a parliamentary standing committee recommended the resumption of the fare concession offered to senior citizens by the railways before the coronavirus pandemic. The Standing Committee on Railways headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh made the recommendation in its report on the demand for grants which was tabled in both Houses of Parliament. It had made the same recommendation in a previous report. The Committee said that from the information furnished by the Railways, the Covid situation has now been normalised and the national transporter has achieved normal growth.

"The Committee, in their 12th Action Taken Report (17th Lok Sabha) on Passenger Reservation System had also desired that the concessions to senior citizens which were available in pre-Covid times may be reviewed and considered at least in Sleeper Class and 3A Class so that the vulnerable and genuinely needy citizens could avail the facility in these classes.

"The Committee, therefore, reiterate their earlier recommendation contained in their above-said report and urge upon the Railways to consider empathically for resumption of concessions in fares to senior citizens particularly in Sleeper Class and 3A Class under intimation to this Committee," the report said.

The Railways, however, said that it had no immediate plans to resume the concession. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha had said that the Centre gave subsidies of ₹59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20, which comes to an average concession of around 53 percent for every person travelling. He had added that the concessions are still being provided to many categories such as divyangjans, students and patients.

