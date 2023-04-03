Recently, on 13 March, a parliamentary standing committee recommended the resumption of the fare concession offered to senior citizens by the railways before the coronavirus pandemic. The Standing Committee on Railways headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh made the recommendation in its report on the demand for grants which was tabled in both Houses of Parliament. It had made the same recommendation in a previous report. The Committee said that from the information furnished by the Railways, the Covid situation has now been normalised and the national transporter has achieved normal growth.