Restore WTO dispute settlement body, says India at MC13
Continued disruptions in the Red Sea region to further impact global trade: WTO director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: India on Monday pressed for the revival of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) appellate body, which has remained defunct for over four years after the US refused to approve its members. At the WTO's ongoing 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi, India said this should be the top priority for any reform process of the multilateral trade body.