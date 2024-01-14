In view of sudden deterioration of air quality of Delhi-NCR from the last evening, the sub-committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of commission for air quality management in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) on Sunday re-invoked an 8-point action plan under stage-III with immediate effect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sub-committee while comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD/IITM during the meeting observed that overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has witnessed a spurt due to unfavourable climatic conditions such as very low wind speed, rise in the moisture levels, low mixing heights and local pollution sources including large scale open burning in the last about 24 hours.

At 10 am and 11 am on Sunday, the average AQI for Delhi was at 458 and 457, respectively.

On Sunday morning, Delhi continued to reel under severe cold conditions as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.5°c – lowest this season – and a thick layer of fog was seen in several parts of the city, weather officials said.

This was a marginal dip from Saturday's 3.6°c and Friday's 3.9°c – both of which were the season's lowest on the day. Delhi's minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Sunday and Monday, forecasting dense to very dense fog with cold wave conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 18°c both today and tomorrow.

Additionally, the sub-committee deliberated that the spike in Delhi’s average AQI (> 450) may not last for long as per the forecast made by IMD/ IITM and is expected to largely remain in the ‘severe’ category (401-450) for few days, owing to the continuing unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions.

GRAP categorizes actions into four stages: Stage I – ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II – ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III – ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI>450).

Considering the prevailing trend of air quality, and to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the decision of re-invoking GRAP stage-III has been taken. This is in addition to preventive or restrictive actions under stage-I and stage-II of GRAP already in force in the NCR (National Capital Region). Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and pollution control boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to ensure strict implementation of actions under stage-III of GRAP in addition to actions under stage-I and stage-II of GRAP during this period.

The 8-point action plan includes ensuring daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads and right of ways including hotspots, heavy traffic corridors and ensure proper disposal of the collected dust in designated sites or landfills, enforcing strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR, except projects for the railway services, metro rail services, and stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals, national security or defence related activities, hospitals or health care facilities, sanitation projects like sewage treatment plants and water supply projects etc., among others.

