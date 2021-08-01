Retail, agri segments drive credit growth in June: Care Ratin

According to Care Ratings, the credit growth for FY22 is likely to remain in low double digit with growth largely expected in the second half of FY22, led by gradual expansion in economic activities. The recent additional measures by government and the central bank like rate cuts, extension in TLTRO, additions to the ECLGS scheme, liquidity support along with special liquidity facility of ₹16,000 crore to be provided to Sidbi for on-lending would help support disbursements in MSME segment.