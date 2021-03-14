Large, organized retailers are putting their expansion plans back on track after covid-19 led disruptions delayed stores openings. Casual fashion, value-fashion, fast-food chains and electronics retailers are likely to lead store openings over the next 12 months, said market experts.

“Retail expansion has picked up for value retailers, hypermarkets, electronics chains, health and beauty formats. The formal category was the worst hit—but casual and athleisure are doing quite well. Everybody is out covering tier-two, tier three markets which performed well for them. Tier one is yet to attain full recovery," said Shubhranshu Pani, managing director, retail services, JLL India.

Retailers such as Benetton, Levi’s, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail with brands like Louis Phillipe, Allen Solly, Peter England, among others, fast food chains such as Domino's and McDonald's have progressed on store opening plans. For some, 2020 also entailed store closures. It also helps that in high streets, rentals have corrected by 10-15%, said Pani, helping retailers lock in locations.

“We're looking at opening anywhere between 30 to 40 stores across the country this year," said Benetton India managing director Sundeep Chugh. The retailer typically opens 25-30 stores in a given year. In 2020—the retailer’s expansion plans were put on hold with the focus shifting to ensuring profitability of existing stores. Benetton is eyeing more stores in markets such as Gangtok, Ranchi, Delhi. The retailer ended the December quarter with 85-90% of pre-covid number; business in January, February was better, Chugh said.

A February research note on the retail sector by brokerage Anand Rathi said that most companies have talked of accelerated store expansion ahead as recovery touches pre-covid levels. Apparel retailers saw a recovery rate of 80% in the third quarter. “Stronger recovery was seen in smaller markets than metros, and in high street stores than mall stores," analysts at Anand Rathi said.

Jeans brand Levi’s also overhauled it’s in-store experience. “We undertook a massive store transformation project called RX3—resize, relocate and rejuvenate–for our stores network. The result was that we shut 10% of our bottom tail-end stores and opened almost the exact number of stores by the end of 2020 but with a big difference. The average store size was bigger, the locations were far better, and the store format was upgraded to the latest global format. The net addition of space was 20% higher for the same number of stores," Sanjeev Mohanty, managing director, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa at Levi Strauss & Co said.

Mohanty said the plan was opportune as rentals were better and competitors were giving up prime location. The shift to casual clothing has helped the retailer, he added.

Fast food chains, on the other hand, have seen demand resume across markets and formats. Consumer pivot to known and hygiene brands and a subsequent closure of smaller players has helped organized food chains step up expansion.

“Westlife has been consistently opening 25-30 restaurants every year in line with our 2022 vision. We will continue to do so in the coming year as well. We believe that the opportunity for the QSR industry is huge and we will continue to invest in the business with a long-term view. FY21 was an exception because of the lockdowns, but even with all the challenges, we managed to open five stores including one at the Mumbai International Airport," said Saurabh Kalra, chief operating officer, McDonald’s India-west and south. The fast-food chain will open restaurants in big cities apart from significantly increasing presence in tier-2 cities and towns, he said.

JLL’s Pani said the pipeline for retail expansion looks strong as expansion in 2020 was restricted. “Now everybody is moving to catch up and therefore their expansion plans are also bigger," he said.

Retailers are seeking new clauses which also cover them against future temporary store closures, a situation that arose last year. Retailers, said Pani, are also seeking more rebate for the next five-six months as some businesses are yet to touch pre-covid levels.

Domino’s Pizza is on track to open 100 plus Domino’s stores this financial year “and are likely to exit with a number of over 110 stores", the company’s top management said during the company’s December quarter earnings call.

ABFRL launched more than 300 stores in the nine-months of the current fiscal to enter smaller towns, the company’s top management said in a post-earnings call for the December quarter. It plans to open over 100 lifestyle stores for brands such as Louis Phillipe, Allen Solly, Peter England etc in the fourth quarter. ABFRL’s retail chain Pantaloons plans to add 20-25 in FY21, Anand Rathi said in its note.

