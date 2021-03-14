Retail brands accelerate store expansion

“Westlife has been consistently opening 25-30 restaurants every year in line with our 2022 vision. We will continue to do so in the coming year as well. We believe that the opportunity for the QSR industry is huge and we will continue to invest in the business with a long-term view. FY21 was an exception because of the lockdowns, but even with all the challenges, we managed to open five stores including one at the Mumbai International Airport," said Saurabh Kalra, chief operating officer, McDonald’s India-west and south. The fast-food chain will open restaurants in big cities apart from significantly increasing presence in tier-2 cities and towns, he said.