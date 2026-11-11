India’s retail inflation is likely to hit 6% in October, a two-year high that would push the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep interest rates elevated and possibly raise them again in December.
The Consumer Price Index is projected to rise 6%, from 5.5% in September, according to a Mint poll of 15 economists. If the forecast holds, inflation would breach the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time since October 2024. Economists’ estimates range from 5.9% to 6.2%. Official data is scheduled to be released on 12 November. The increase is expected to be driven primarily by food prices and an unfavourable base effect.
Elevated oil and commodity prices are adding to inflationary pressures, potentially raising the prospect of another rate increase in December. The central bank raised the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points in its October policy review.
Inflation seen hitting RBI's 6% ceiling in October, putting rate policy in focus
India’s retail inflation is likely to hit 6% in October, a two-year high that would push the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep interest rates elevated and possibly raise them again in December.
About the Author
Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts section. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.
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