Revanth Reddy takes U-turn, now eyes Kancha Gachibowli makeover with tallest watchtower, open-air gyms, more

  • Facing pressure but a defiant Revanth Reddy is dropped plans to make 400-acre IT parks but is reportedly now planning to make an eco park at Kancha Gachibowli forest

Livemint, Written By Chanchal
Updated6 Apr 2025, 03:03 PM IST
Not 400-acre IT park, Revanth Reddy is now planning to make a 2,000-acre eco park at Kancha Gachibowli
Not 400-acre IT park, Revanth Reddy is now planning to make a 2,000-acre eco park at Kancha Gachibowli(PTI)

As students, environmental activists, and others continue to pressure the Telangana government over the proposed felling of trees in the Kancha Gachibowli forest—located next to the University of Hyderabad (UoH)—for IT parks, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appears to have taken a U-turn.

The new plan is to drop the IT park project and instead develop an eco park across the entire 2,000-acre stretch, according to the reports. The plan also involves the relocation of the university campus to some other place.

From IT parks to world's largest eco park: What will it have?

1. The eco park spanning 2,000 acres will feature world’s tallest watchtower.

2. The Kancha Gachibowli eco park will have tall observatories, walking trails, wildlife zones, and butterfly gardens.

3. It will also have open-air gyms.

4. According to the report, the authorities plan to create a "micro-ecosystem" to help protect biodiversity, study the soil, and grow a variety of tree species.

Also Read | John Abraham, Dia Mirza, other B-Town celebs join chorus against Kancha Gachibowli tree felling: ‘We silently watch as…’

The new UoH campus

According to the Telangana government sources, quoted by The Times of India, the new plan will have relocation of the university to outskirts of Hyderabad where it will be allotted 100 acres of land.

Also Read | Kancha Gachibowli: Mass deforestation near Hyderabad University, peacocks ‘cry’, SC intervenes

The campus will be build with an investment of 1,000 crore.

‘Not fair,’ say students on UoH relocation

Though there is no official word about the proposal's fate, students dismissed the idea as a mere 'diversion tactic' by the state government to shift focus from the ongoing issue regarding the 400-acre land.

“Some individuals proposed the CM to develop the world’s largest eco park, with the tallest watchtower, creating much needed lung space for the city. However, there is no decision taken yet on the issue. The government is trying to mislead the public,” sources privy to the development told PTI.

Student union leader, who earlier protested against the government over deforestation at Kancha Gachibowli claiming that the land belongs to the university, said a 100-acre land for 1,600 acres was not a fair deal.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsRevanth Reddy takes U-turn, now eyes Kancha Gachibowli makeover with tallest watchtower, open-air gyms, more
MoreLess
First Published:6 Apr 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.