Revanth Reddy takes U-turn, now eyes Kancha Gachibowli makeover with tallest watchtower, open-air gyms, more

As students, environmental activists, and others continue to pressure the Telangana government over the proposed felling of trees in the Kancha Gachibowli forest—located next to the University of Hyderabad (UoH)—for IT parks, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appears to have taken a U-turn.

Advertisement

The new plan is to drop the IT park project and instead develop an eco park across the entire 2,000-acre stretch, according to the reports. The plan also involves the relocation of the university campus to some other place.

From IT parks to world's largest eco park: What will it have? 1. The eco park spanning 2,000 acres will feature world’s tallest watchtower.

2. The Kancha Gachibowli eco park will have tall observatories, walking trails, wildlife zones, and butterfly gardens.

3. It will also have open-air gyms.

4. According to the report, the authorities plan to create a "micro-ecosystem" to help protect biodiversity, study the soil, and grow a variety of tree species.

Advertisement

The new UoH campus According to the Telangana government sources, quoted by The Times of India, the new plan will have relocation of the university to outskirts of Hyderabad where it will be allotted 100 acres of land.

Read More

The campus will be build with an investment of ₹1,000 crore.

‘Not fair,’ say students on UoH relocation Though there is no official word about the proposal's fate, students dismissed the idea as a mere 'diversion tactic' by the state government to shift focus from the ongoing issue regarding the 400-acre land.

“Some individuals proposed the CM to develop the world’s largest eco park, with the tallest watchtower, creating much needed lung space for the city. However, there is no decision taken yet on the issue. The government is trying to mislead the public,” sources privy to the development told PTI. Advertisement