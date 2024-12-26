Pushpa 2 stampede row: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sent a stern message to Tollywood actors in a meeting amid a controversy over Pushpa 2 stampede case in which a woman was killed and her son was injured, saying there will be no compromise with law and order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A meeting between Revanth Reddy and directors, producers, and actors from the Tollywood industry is underway at Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Among the attendees are actors Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Ram, Shiva Balaji, Adavi Sesh, Nithin, and Venkatesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WHAT DID CM REVANTH REDDY TELL TELUGU STARS? Revanth Reddy also emphasised the importance of upholding law and order in public places, stating there would be no compromise on public safety.

He also stressed that celebrities share the responsibility for crowd control when they appear in public places. Revanth Reddy said actors should collaborate with the police to ensure peace and prevent incidents like the Pushpa 2 stampede in which one woman lost her life, while her son battles a grave brain injury.

According to a report in NDTV, Revanth Reddy has banned benefit shows and special movie screenings, issuing a stern warning to private security personnel working with actors. The warning came after the police alleged that bouncers working for Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun allegedly pushed his fans leading to the stampede. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun, named as accused no 11, was arrested in connection with the death of the woman on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from prison on the morning of December 14.

Allu Arjun also appeared for interrogation in the Pushpa 2 stampede case on Monday, December 23. During the interrogation, Allu Arjun was asked if he was aware that authorities had denied permission for his visit to a theatre that screened Pushpa-2 and also if he knew about the tragic death of a woman in the stampede on December 4 during the premiere – allegations made by Revanth Reddy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}