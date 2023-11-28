With controversies around ‘deepfake’ videos taking rounds recently, Merriam-Webster dictionary revealed some of the most searched words of the year 2023 on Monday with ‘deepfake’ being one of them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While 'Authentic cuisine, Authentic voice, Authentic self, Authenticity as artifice were the most looked up words. The editor Peter Sokolowski in an interview with AP revealed that Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."

Sokolowski said, "What we realize is that when we question authenticity, we value it even more," ahead of announcement of the word of the year. Sokolowski and his team work on data that gives lookup spikes and world events that correlate. No particular huge boost to a word at any given time was observed except for a spike in interest for the word "authentic."

It was revealed that following are the top words of 2023:

The look ups for the word ’coronation' surged to 15,681% around King Charles III coronation ceremony that took place on May 6, according to Sokolowski. It's dictionary meaning refers to ‘the act or occasion of crowning.’

The 'word 'deepfake' gained popularity recently after Musk's lawyers in a Tesla lawsuit said he is often the subject of deepfake videos. It refers to "an image or recording that has been convincingly altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said." Interest spiked further after the likeness of Ryan Reynolds appeared in an AI-generated fake Tesla ad.

'Implode' word gained traction following the June 18 incident of Titan Submersible implosion. This word means 'to burst inward.'

'Deadname' witnessed search spikes following an onslaught of legislation aimed at curtailing LGBTQ rights. It refers to ‘the name that a transgender person was given at birth and no longer uses upon transitioning.’

Merriam-Webster defines 'doppelganger' as a 'double,' an 'alter ego' or a 'ghostly counterpart.' Sokolowski called it "a word lover's word." Naomi Klein's released her latest book titled, "Doppelganger: A Trip Into the Mirror World," following which interest in the word grew.

‘Covenant’ refers to “a usually formal, solemn, and binding agreement." Lookups for this words surged on March 27, following a deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School in Tennessee's Nashville. Searches for this word also spiked following release of “Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" and Abraham Verghese's novel, “The Covenant of Water."

The word, 'indict' gained 'most searched' attention when former President Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges. It is defined as 'formally accuse of or charge with a crime.'

Global climate change drew attention to 'dystopian.' It refers to 'relating to or denoting an imagined state or society where there is great suffering or injustice.'

'Rizz' a slang for ‘romantic appeal or charm.’ This word was added to Merriam-Webster online dictionary in September and has been among one of the the top searched words.

Search for 'Kibbutz' word also witnessed spike that refers to ‘a communal farm or settlement in Israel.’ The search for this word soared following Hamas attack on October 7.

(With inputs from AP)

