‘Why is it not…’: Derek O’Brien questions CBI delay in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday demanded “swift justice” in the Kolkata RG Kar doctor rape and murder case and questioned the CBI's delay in filing a charge sheet in the case.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Rajya Sabha MP asked, “How long will the RG Kar victim's family have to wait for justice.”

Hitting out at the probe agency, Derek O'Brien said, “CBI has the accused & all the evidence. Why is it not filing a chargesheet & starting trial?”

His latest call for justice and demanding answers comes almost a month after a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar room of the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Medical examination revealed that she succumbed to external and internal injuries following a sexual assault.

The post further reads, “We all want swift justice. Why is CBI delaying the trial? We need answers,” O'Brien asked. The CBI took over the probe into the sexual assault and murder case of the trainee doctor from the Kolkata Police at the direction of the Kolkata High Court. The main accused, Sanjay Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer, has been arrested.

On Friday, junior doctors continued their 'cease work' protest and sit-in demonstration outside the West Bengal Health Department headquarters for the third consecutive day in response to the failed impasse with the Bengal government.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to live-stream the meeting since the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court. As many as 30 medical professionals representing 26 medical colleges visited Nabanna for the meeting on September 12.

The agitating doctors demanded the suspension of the Police Commissioner, Health Secretary, Director of Health Services, and Director of Medical Education. "We will continue our agitation despite wanting to resume our work, but not until our demands are met," PTI quoted members of the protesting doctors' forum as saying.