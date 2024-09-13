‘Why is it not…’: Derek O’Brien questions CBI delay in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Derek O'Brien, the TMC leader, on Friday charged at the CBI over delay in filing of charge sheet and subsequent trial in connection with Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published13 Sep 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Derek O'Brien, the Trinamool Congress leader questioned the delay in filing a charge sheet by the CBI and subsequent trial in connection with Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.
Derek O’Brien, the Trinamool Congress leader questioned the delay in filing a charge sheet by the CBI and subsequent trial in connection with Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.(PTI)

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday demanded “swift justice” in the Kolkata RG Kar doctor rape and murder case and questioned the CBI's delay in filing a charge sheet in the case.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Rajya Sabha MP asked, “How long will the RG Kar victim's family have to wait for justice.”

Hitting out at the probe agency, Derek O'Brien said, “CBI has the accused & all the evidence. Why is it not filing a chargesheet & starting trial?”

Also Read | Agitating Kolkata docs ’welcome’ govt’s invite for meet: ‘We stick to demand…’

His latest call for justice and demanding answers comes almost a month after a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar room of the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Medical examination revealed that she succumbed to external and internal injuries following a sexual assault.

The post further reads, “We all want swift justice. Why is CBI delaying the trial? We need answers,” O'Brien asked. The CBI took over the probe into the sexual assault and murder case of the trainee doctor from the Kolkata Police at the direction of the Kolkata High Court. The main accused, Sanjay Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer, has been arrested.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: CBI collects Sanjay Roy’s dental impression – 5 points

On Friday, junior doctors continued their 'cease work' protest and sit-in demonstration outside the West Bengal Health Department headquarters for the third consecutive day in response to the failed impasse with the Bengal government.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to live-stream the meeting since the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court. As many as 30 medical professionals representing 26 medical colleges visited Nabanna for the meeting on September 12.

Also Read | ‘Ready to resign’: Mamata as deadlock with doctors persists over Kolkata rape

The agitating doctors demanded the suspension of the Police Commissioner, Health Secretary, Director of Health Services, and Director of Medical Education. "We will continue our agitation despite wanting to resume our work, but not until our demands are met," PTI quoted members of the protesting doctors' forum as saying.

The protesting doctors asserted that their demonstration outside the headquarters of the state health department ‘Swasthya Bhavan’ will continue until their demands are fulfilled.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Business NewsNews‘Why is it not…’: Derek O’Brien questions CBI delay in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.30
    02:25 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.55 (1.02%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.10
    02:25 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10.05 (5.1%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.30
    02:25 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.55 (1.89%)

    Tata Power

    443.00
    02:25 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    3.2 (0.73%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,300.00
    02:24 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    652.55 (9.82%)

    Westlife Development

    869.00
    02:24 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    67 (8.35%)

    Linde India

    8,132.25
    02:23 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    550.35 (7.26%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.05
    02:24 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    6.11 (6.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue