RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case: Trial at a special court to start today, November 11 | 10 points to know

  • The Sealdah Court in West Bengal on November 2 framed charges against Sanjay Roy in connection with the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Updated11 Nov 2024, 09:59 AM IST
The trial for the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata will begin today, i.e. November 11 at a special court.

The incident sparked large-scale protests both in West Bengal as well as across India.The tragedy unfolded on August 9, when the second-year medical student was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident ignited protests across West Bengal, with doctors nationwide expressing solidarity with the junior doctors in Kolkata. 

Here are 10 points to know

1. On November 2, The Sealdah Court in West Bengal framed charges against Sanjay Roy in connection with the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

2. Roy will face trial starting November 11 under Sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita – 103(1) (whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine), 64 (punishment for rape) and 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim), as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

3. As per reports, the proceedings will be held on a fast-track, day-to-day basis.

4. The prime accused, Sanjay Roy have dismissed the allegations. After appearing before the court, he said, “I have done nothing. I have been framed in this rape-murder case. Nobody is listening to me. The government is framing me and threatening me not to open my mouth.”

5. In its initial charge-sheet submitted last month, CBI identified Roy as the "sole prime accused" in the case. The CBI's charge-sheet also acknowledged the possibility of a "bigger conspiracy" behind the crime.

6. Junior doctors called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take strict action and ensure capital punishment for those responsible. Speaking to ANI, Dr Rajdeep, a junior doctor said, "We want the CBI to take strict action against those involved. Capital punishment should be given to all the accused.

7. Earlier on October 22, junior doctors protesting over the case ended their hunger strike after a two-hour meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

8. On November 3, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari met the parents of the victim. "The whole of the BJP and I am with this family. Our minister of state visited them twice. I also met them during the Durga Puja. Our fight is ongoing for justice. We will continue the fight for it. The family demands justice, to punish the culprit and those who destroyed the evidence. They also want legal action against the state government which is equally responsible," Adhikari said.

9. Citing sources, PTI reported that the winter session of the West Bengal Assembly is expected to begin on November 25 and may last for about 10 days and the upcoming session is expected to be stormy, with several contentious issues, including the RG Kar rape-murder incident, likely to be discussed.

10. On November 10, a second-year nursing student of the same RG Kar Medical College and Hospital allegedly tried to end her life following a dispute with her roommate in the hostel, police said as reported by PTI. The student, a resident of West Bengal's Purulia district, is currently being treated at the hospital's trauma care unit.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 09:59 AM IST
