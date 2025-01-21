Hello User
Business News/ News / RG Kar rape-murder case: Bengal government gets Calcutta HC nod to appeal for death sentence to convict

RG Kar rape-murder case: Bengal government gets Calcutta HC nod to appeal for death sentence to convict

Livemint

The Bengal government has moved a division bench to file an appeal for the death penalty for the convict, Sanjay Roy, in the RG Kar rape-murder case.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted the West Bengal government permission to file an appeal against the Sealdah Court's order, which sentenced the sole convict in the RG Kar Hospital doctor's rape and murder case to life imprisonment until death.

Advocate General Kishor Datta, representing the Bengal government, moved a division bench presided by Justice Debangsu Basak to file the appeal for the death penalty for the convict, Sanjay Roy, in the case.

The Sealdah Court on Monday sentenced Roy to life imprisonment until death after he was convicted of raping and murdering the doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Sanjay Roy was also ordered to pay a fine of 50,000.

The court, however, rejected demands for the death penalty, saying it was not a "rarest of the rare" crime.

The court also directed the Bengal government to pay a compensation of 17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

Mamata Banerjee expresses dismay

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday again expressed dismay over the Sealdah court order.

"I have been seeking capital punishment for the accused in the R G Kar death incident. If someone is so demonic and barbaric, then how can society remain humane? We have passed the Aparajita Bill, but the Centre is sitting on it," Banerjee said at a public meeting in Malda.

She also said, "If someone is given life imprisonment, then the person can get freed on parole. I was once a lawyer and fought several cases. The Sealdah court judge said that it was not the rarest of rare cases and could not award capital punishment. If this is not rarest of rare case then what is it."

Aparajita Bill passed by the West Bengal Assembly in September 2024 aims to increase the punishment for rape and other sexual offences by introducing death penalty and life imprisonment.

"I feel it is rare, sensitive and a heinous crime committed by the accused," she said.

