Kolkata rape case verdict was announced on Monday, the court sentenced the accused Sanjoy Roy to life-term till death, after declaring him guilty of the heinous crime. The 34-year-old Sanjoy Roy has been charged with rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Following a suo motu petition, the Chief Justice of India (CJI)’s bench in the Supreme Court took over the hearing in the case on September 20.
After hearing the final statements of the convict, his defence counsel, the victim’s family, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the life-imprisonment sentence was delivered.
(With PTI inputs)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.