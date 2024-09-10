RG Kar rape-murder: ‘Return our daughter,’ parents slam Mamata Banerjee’s ‘insensitive’ ‘Durga Puja’ remark

Kolkata rape-murder case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks for ‘return to Durga Puja’ have received widespread criticism.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published10 Sep 2024, 12:13 PM IST
RG Kar rape, murder: ‘Let her return our daughter,’ says victim's parents on Mamata Banerjee's ‘return to Durga Puja’
RG Kar rape, murder: ‘Let her return our daughter,’ says victim’s parents on Mamata Banerjee’s ‘return to Durga Puja’ (ABP)

Kolkata rape-murder case: Amid massive protests against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks to the public to “return to Durga Puja (mood)” has ignited widespread criticism.

“It has been one month (since August 9). Now, I request for everyone to return to preparations for Durga Puja, come back to the festive mood,” Mamata Banerjee told at the press conference, on September 9, 2024.

‘Let her return our daughter’

Mamta Banerjee's remarks drew a sharp response from the victim's parents.

“What about our festivities when we have lost our daughter? Let her return our daughter. Would she have said the same had this happened in her family?” the parents asked, reported PTI.

Also Read | RG Kar rape-murder case: Victim’s mother alleges Mamata Banerjee is ‘lying’

The deceased victim's parents further said that they had always celebrated Durga Puja with their daughter and called out Mamata Banerjee for her “insensitive” comments.

“We celebrated Durga Puja with our daughter, we will not celebrate Durga Puja or any other festival for years to come. Her remarks are insensitive,” the parents said, according to a PTI report.

Opposition parties in Bengal slam Mamta Banerjee

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Assembly, asked if the Chief Minister considered people her puppets. He further claimed that Durga Puja festivities were yet to begin, as the demon had not been slayed.

“(Do you think) they will stand, sit, celebrate and stop protests when you ask them to? The Pujo fortnight has not started yet, the demon is yet to be slayed. Be patient, the Mother's power has awakened, it will cleanse Bengal [sic],” he said in a post on X.

Also Read | Kolkata rape-murder case Highlights: SC asks CBI to file fresh status report

The BP State President, Sukanta Majumdar, also responded strongly, asking if Mamata Banerjee thought of Bengal residents as slaves. “What does she think? She will decide when people will stop the protests?” questioned Majumder, according to sources.

RG Kar rape, murder case

It has been one month since the RG Kar rape-murder case happened on August 9, 2024. Protests have erupted ever since, with doctors going on strikes.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court issued a deadline for all protesting doctors to return to work by 5 pm, September 10, or face probable disciplinary action by the state government.

Also Read | Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors’ cease work to continue despite SC’s deadline

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsRG Kar rape-murder: ‘Return our daughter,’ parents slam Mamata Banerjee’s ‘insensitive’ ‘Durga Puja’ remark

