Rich Getting Richer, Poor Getting Poorer? FM Nirmala Sitharaman Cites Consumption Data To Disagree

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 04:43 pm IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking while replying in the Lok Sabha countered Trump's ‘dead economy’ jibe, highlighting sovereign rating upgrades for India by three global agencies, including S&P, this year. She also underlined that India has seen broad-based economic growth and the asset ownership gap between the rich and the others has been narrowing over the past decade despite the pandemic blues. This was after an opposition MP said that income inequality in India was growing. Watch.