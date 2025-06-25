Rift in Karnataka Congress? MLAs allege govt ‘completely collapsed’, CM Siddaramaiah to speak to legislators

Karnataka’s ruling Congress party is grappling with growing unrest among its legislators amid allegations of bribery and administrative failures that have caused significant embarrassment to the government. Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed confidence on Wednesday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would engage with disgruntled MLAs to resolve their grievances.

"They (MLAs) have raised issues concerning their constituencies, but have they raised state-level issues? They have spoken about constituency-related problems and sought the timely release of funds for development work in their segments. The chief minister will resolve these matters," Parameshwara said in response to a question on whether internal issues were affecting the government.

Several Congress legislators, including Raju Kage from Kagwad and B R Patil from Aland, have publicly criticised the government, citing delays in developmental work, stalled fund releases, and corruption in public housing allotments.

Raju Kage has hinted at resigning, accusing the administration of having "completely collapsed" due to inefficiency and lack of responsiveness. Meanwhile, Aland MLA B R Patil’s allegations of bribery in the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation have intensified the crisis, with Patil revealing in a leaked audio clip that nearly 950 houses were allotted through corrupt practices.

Patil clarified that he did not name any minister directly but called for a thorough investigation into the housing board’s operations.

Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna has demanded the resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan over the scandal, though Khan has denied any wrongdoing and expressed readiness for an inquiry.

Responding to these developments, Home Minister Parameshwara stated that the concerns raised were primarily constituency-related and assured that the Chief Minister would address them.

He highlighted that all MLAs have been instructed to prepare action plans for development works worth ₹50 crore in their constituencies, with funds promised even to opposition legislators.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “All MLAs have already been instructed to prepare an action plan for development works worth ₹50 crore in their constituencies. The CM has himself assured that funds will also be provided to opposition MLAs. All MLAs, including me, are preparing an action plan for our constituencies. Can we do it without funds?”

Parameshwara acknowledged some MLAs’ frustration over the inaccessibility of ministers but maintained that such issues were common in any government and would be resolved through dialogue.

The Karnataka minister also dismissed BJP’s attempts to politicise the situation, urging a focus on future progress rather than revisiting historical controversies such as the Emergency.