Business News/ News / Rihanna's performance shot on iPhone 13 Pro at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, claims photographer
BackBack

Rihanna's performance shot on iPhone 13 Pro at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, claims photographer

Livemint

Renowned photographer Joh Masse used iPhone 13 Pro Max to capture Rihanna's performance at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, revealing the technology behind the event.

Rihanna performs at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bashPremium
Rihanna performs at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Renowned photographer and creator Joh Masse recently shared the behind-the-scenes details of capturing Rihanna's spectacular performance at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Masse, who documented the star-studded event, revealed that he utilized the iPhone 13 Pro Max to record Rihanna's memorable performance.

Rihanna, along with other prominent stars, was eagerly anticipated to grace the occasion, as evidenced by her team's arrival in Gujarat on February 28. The festivities, scheduled to commence on March 1, drew attention from across the globe.

In an Instagram story, Masse addressed inquiries about the device he used, stating, "Yall asking me which phone I use to record the vids. This is the phone: Apple 13 pro max. I'm not an Android user. I will never be. No shade." This revelation shed light on the technology behind the capturing of Rihanna's significant performance.

Moreover, slamming the Samsung fanboys on X, he said, “I would never use android or google phone. Rather use a fax."

The event marked a notable moment as it was one of Rihanna's major performances since her appearance at the Super Bowl half-time show the previous year. The opulent pre-wedding celebrations witnessed the presence of influential figures, including celebrities, business tycoons, and tech giants like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.

The three-day extravaganza, which kicked off on Friday at a residential township near Jamnagar, served as a prelude to the impending wedding of Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. The couple had gotten engaged in January 2023.

Rihanna's electrifying performance featured a powerhouse set of her chart-topping hits, including "Diamonds," "Where Have You Been," "Rude Boy," and "Pour it Up." The star-studded audience, comprising Bollywood royalty and industry titans, couldn't resist swaying to the music. Notable personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shiamak Davar were spotted grooving to the beats, creating a truly memorable celebration, as reported by Moneycontrol.

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM IST
