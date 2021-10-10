NEW DELHI : Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) on Sunday announced the acquisition of REC Solar Holdings AS (REC Group) from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd, for an enterprise value of $771 million.

Mint reported on 8 July about RIL looking to buy REC Group. With 1,300 employees, Norway-headquartered REC has its operational base in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific. It has 446 utility and design patents under its belt with planned expansion of 2-3 gigawatt (GW) cells and module capacity in Singapore, 2 GW cells and module unit in France and another 1 GW modules plant in the US.

This acquisition comes after RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled a ₹75,000-crore push into clean energy over three years in June. RIL plans to spend ₹60,000 crore on four so-called gig factories. One of the four factories will make solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

“REC was the first to introduce half cut Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) technology, which is adopted by all major manufacturers today, while REC has moved on to its, next generation HJT technology," RIL said in a statement on Sunday.

“In India, Reliance plans to use this industry leading technology in their fully integrated, metallic Silicon to PV Panel manufacturing giga factory at Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, Jamnagar initially starting with 4 GW per annum capacity and eventually growing to 10 GW per annum," the statement added.

RIL, which generates more than half of its revenue from refining and chemicals, is pivoting to clean energy with plans to set up the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar, as announced by Ambani at RIL’s annual general meeting. In addition to an integrated solar PV module giga factory, RIL also plans to set up giga factories for electrolyzer, fuel cell and energy storage, respectively. RIL has been firming up its green energy push and, as part of this green energy pivot, also plans to help set up 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy by 2030.

“Reliance’s deep expertise of scale, project execution and operational excellence coupled with REC’s technology will facilitate the establishment of state-of-the-art next-generation fully integrated PV manufacturing facility at Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex and subsequently replicate such complexes around the world. The acquisition of REC will help Reliance with a ready global platform and the opportunity to expand and grow in key green energy markets globally, including in the US, Europe, Australia and elsewhere in Asia," the statement added.

RIL is also in talks with China’s Hualu Engineering and Technology Co. Ltd to make polysilicon, a key ingredient in manufacturing solar panels as reported by Mint earlier. RIL is also among the 19 firms that have bid for setting up solar manufacturing units under the government’s ambitious Rs4,500 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The scheme is expected to add 10 GW capacity of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants and bring direct investment of around ₹17,200 crore. Along with leveraging its growing green energy market to boost manufacturing, India is also looking to play a larger role in global supply chains.

“Together with our other recent investments, Reliance is now ready to set up a global scale integrated Photovoltaic Giga factory and make India a manufacturing hub for lowest cost and highest efficiency solar panels. We will continue to invest, build and collaborate with global players to achieve the highest reliability, efficiency and economies to deliver high- quality, reliable power at affordable prices to our customers both in India and markets worldwide," Mukesh Ambani, chairman, RIL said in the statement.

Despite running the world’s largest green energy programme, India has a domestic manufacturing capacity of only 3GW for solar cells and 15GW for solar modules. India’s solar cells and modules imports came down to $571.65 million in last financial year as compared to $2.16 billion and $1.68 billion in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively. Of $571.65 million worth solar cells and module imports in 2020-21 by India, China alone accounted for $494.87 million followed by Thailand that accounted for $18.76 million.

To check imports from China as part of its economic strategy, India has imposed a basic customs duty on imported solar cells and modules from 1 April next year. Also, the ministry of new and renewable energy has issued an order enforcing a list of approved solar PV models and module manufacturers for government-supported schemes, including projects from where distribution companies procure electricity for supply to their consumers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.