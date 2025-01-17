Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

Rinku Singh engaged to Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj? Social media post goes viral

Livemint

  • Cricketer Rinku Singh is reportedly engaged to Lok Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party (SP) Priya Saroj

Rinku Singh is reportedly engaged to Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj

Cricketer Rinku Singh is reportedly engaged to Lok Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party (SP) Priya Saroj. Priya Saroj is a Member of Parliament from Macchlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

While there is no confirmation on Rinku Singh's engagement to Priya Saroj, a social media post has started to go viral on their engagement. An official confirmation is awaited from Rinku Singh or Priya Saroj.

THE VIRAL POST

