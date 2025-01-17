Rinku Singh engaged to Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj? Social media post goes viral

Cricketer Rinku Singh is reportedly engaged to Lok Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party (SP) Priya Saroj. Priya Saroj is a Member of Parliament from Macchlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

While there is no confirmation on Rinku Singh's engagement to Priya Saroj, a social media post has started to go viral on their engagement. An official confirmation is awaited from Rinku Singh or Priya Saroj.