Rippling co-founder Prasanna’s wife Dhivya drops bombshells amid divorce battle: From threats, escorts to tax evasion

Dhivya Sashidhar, wife of Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar, now engaged in a divorce battle and public scrutiny over the allegations, has dropped bombshell from her marriage in a conversation with The San Francisco Standard. From revealing Prasanna Sankar ‘contacting several escorts’ to “threatening consequences” if she failed to provide sex to evading taxes – Dhivya Sashidhar has revealed all.

Dhivya Sashidhar's revelations have come days after Prasanna Sankar responded to all allegations of ‘kidnapping,’ ‘prostitution,’ and more against him, sharing screengrab of their WhatsApp chat, along with emails and legal documents.

In an interview with a news outlet, Dhivya Sashidhar has made serious allegations against Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar. She claims he pressured her into painful sexual acts, forced her to accept an open marriage. She also alleged that Prasanna co-founder installed hidden cameras throughout their home—including the bathroom—to secretly record her.

Dhivya Sashidhar also accused him of moving her and their young son across multiple countries in an alleged attempt to hide his wealth from tax authorities, The San Francisco Standard narrates her story.

Dhivya Sashidhar has claimed in court transcripts that Prasanna Sankar was “very neglectful” as a husband and father. “He would come back home, and he would sit with his laptop. When he comes, we had a restricted, small amount of time,” she said.

Dhivya Sashidhar alleged that while Prasanna claimed to have no time for anything else, he always made time for sex. She stated that even as she was recovering from childbirth complications and in physical pain, he coerced her into intercourse—threatening consequences if she refused and warning that he would seek it elsewhere if his needs weren’t met at home.

“Prasanna would come and tell me, ‘Look, sex is a primal need for me. You have to do it. It doesn’t matter, like, you know, how much pain you’re in.’ He would literally, like, tell me that, you know, ‘If you don’t do it, then I want to go outside and get it,’” Dhivya Sashidhar told the court.

In 2019, when Prasanna Sankar wrote an email to Dhivya Sashidhar, he mentioned contacting several escorts but backed out. “I’m super sorry for the stress this put on our marriage. I promise to never put our marriage in this position again,” he wrote.

And in another email, he asked Dhivya for an “open marriage”. He has confirmed this, as per the news article.

In 2020, Prasanna Sankar proposed relocating to Washington state, according to Sashidhar’s testimony. She stated that his motivation was financial—he anticipated a large number of Rippling shares would soon vest and wanted to avoid paying California's high income taxes.

After about two years, Prasanna Sankar wanted to move to Singapore.

Toward the end of their two-year stay in Washington, Sankar pitched another move — this time, to Singapore. When questioned in court about the reason behind the move, Sashidhar testified that Sankar intended to shift some of his assets outside the U.S. and reclaim his Rippling shares, which were temporarily held in his brother’s name. He was afraid his brother's wife would ask for shares.

“He believed that doing that while he was living in the US would be, you know, attracting the attention of tax authorities. He wanted to avoid that,” she said in court.