From kibble to clinics: Why pet startups are chasing healthcare

Given the ambitious expansion plans of the large chains, that may not be easy. Gurugram-based Vetic, which operates about 60 clinics in 11 cities, is in the middle of building its quick commerce and e-pharmacy verticals. Supertails, which currently operates five clinics, plans to take that number to 13 in Bengaluru over the next four months, before expanding the model to at least 10 cities over the next five years.