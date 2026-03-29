Supertails’ veterinary clinic in Brookefield, Bengaluru, isn’t anything like your familiar, if chaotic, neighbourhood practice. The floors have a soft, anti-skid texture. The lights never hit you, and the colours are muted. When this writer walked in, two cats were sitting calmly in a green backpack carrier in the waiting area, outside a dedicated feline-consultation room.
From kibble to clinics: Why pet startups are chasing healthcare
SummaryVenture capitalists are pouring money into their next big play: pet clinics and veterinary platforms. What does this mean for the wellbeing of pets, the bank balances of pet owners, and the future of your neighbourhood veterinarian? Read on to find out.
Supertails’ veterinary clinic in Brookefield, Bengaluru, isn’t anything like your familiar, if chaotic, neighbourhood practice. The floors have a soft, anti-skid texture. The lights never hit you, and the colours are muted. When this writer walked in, two cats were sitting calmly in a green backpack carrier in the waiting area, outside a dedicated feline-consultation room.