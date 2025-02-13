Rishabh Pant's saviour Rajat Kumar, who saved the Indian cricketer following a car accident in 2022, attempted to commit suicide with his girlfriend by ingesting poison. This tragic incident happened on February 9 in Uttar Pradesh's Buchha Basti village in Muzaffarnagar district, NDTV reported.

Rajat Kumar consumed poison with his 21-year-old girlfriend, Manu Kashyap, after their families opposed the relationship. Rajat Kumar was admitted to a hospital. He is battling for his life, but Manu Kashyap died.

Both families objected to their relationship and fixed their marriages elsewhere, citing caste differences. This forced the couple to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, Manu Kashyap's mother has alleged that Rajat Kumar abducted her daughter and poisoned her, according to the NDTV report.



Muzaffarnagar SP Satyanarayan Prajapat said that a case was filed by Manu's mother at the Purkazi police station.



"We have received a written complaint from the woman's family, accusing Rajat of poisoning her,' The Times of India reported.

Dr Dinesh Tripathi of Pragya Hospital said, "Both consumed a strong pesticide. We began immediate treatment. Manu's family shifted her elsewhere, but Rajat is improving under our care," TOI reported.

Who is Rajat Kumar? The 25-year-old Rajat Kumar first came to the spotlight back in December 2022. He made headlines for his heroics after he rescued Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant from a near-fatal car accident, with the assistance of another local resident, Nishu Kumar.

Rishabh Pant was heading to Uttarakhand from Delhi when the tragic incident happened. The cricketer's Mercedes crashed into a divider and caught fire near Roorkee. The two young men promptly rushed to the spot, and pulled out Rishabh Pant from the vehicle and doused the fire. The even arranged for emergency medical assistance.