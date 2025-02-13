Rishabh Pant’s saviour Rajat Kumar battling for life after swallowing poison, girlfriend dies | Here’s what happened

Rajat Kumar, who saved cricketer Rishabh Pant after a 2022 accident, attempted suicide with his girlfriend Manu Kashyap in Uttar Pradesh. Their families opposed their relationship, leading to the tragic incident on February 9. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated13 Feb 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Rajat Kumar, cricketer Rishabh Pant’s life saviour, tried to end his life with girlfriend Manu Kashyap after their families rejected their relationship. (AFP)

Rishabh Pant's saviour Rajat Kumar, who saved the Indian cricketer following a car accident in 2022, attempted to commit suicide with his girlfriend by ingesting poison. This tragic incident happened on February 9 in Uttar Pradesh's Buchha Basti village in Muzaffarnagar district, NDTV reported.

Rajat Kumar consumed poison with his 21-year-old girlfriend, Manu Kashyap, after their families opposed the relationship. Rajat Kumar was admitted to a hospital. He is battling for his life, but Manu Kashyap died.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul? Piyush Chawla picks favourite for Champions Trophy

Both families objected to their relationship and fixed their marriages elsewhere, citing caste differences. This forced the couple to commit suicide.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Manu Kashyap's mother has alleged that Rajat Kumar abducted her daughter and poisoned her, according to the NDTV report. 

Muzaffarnagar SP Satyanarayan Prajapat said that a case was filed by Manu's mother at the Purkazi police station. 

"We have received a written complaint from the woman's family, accusing Rajat of poisoning her,' The Times of India reported.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Foundation gets major boost: Star cricketer pledges 10% of earnings

Dr Dinesh Tripathi of Pragya Hospital said, "Both consumed a strong pesticide. We began immediate treatment. Manu's family shifted her elsewhere, but Rajat is improving under our care," TOI reported.

Advertisement

Who is Rajat Kumar?

The 25-year-old Rajat Kumar first came to the spotlight back in December 2022. He made headlines for his heroics after he rescued Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant from a near-fatal car accident, with the assistance of another local resident, Nishu Kumar.

Rishabh Pant was heading to Uttarakhand from Delhi when the tragic incident happened. The cricketer's Mercedes crashed into a divider and caught fire near Roorkee. The two young men promptly rushed to the spot, and pulled out Rishabh Pant from the vehicle and doused the fire. The even arranged for emergency medical assistance.

Advertisement
Also Read | India vs England 1st ODI predicted XIs: Will Varun Chakaravarthy make debut?

Rishabh Pant gifted the young heroes scooters as a token of gratitude and recognition of their bravery.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsRishabh Pant’s saviour Rajat Kumar battling for life after swallowing poison, girlfriend dies | Here’s what happened
First Published:13 Feb 2025, 01:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget