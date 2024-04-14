Rishi Sunak in 'doom loop’: Experts call UK PM ‘unpopular’, stands lowest in opinion poll
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hit an opinion poll low as per an Ipsos poll published in March. The poll revealed that 58 percent of voters view the Conservatives unfavourably, the highest percentage this parliament.
He's failed to meet key pledges, hit an opinion poll low, and even cramped the style of a popular Adidas shoe: Britain's beleaguered Conservative leader Rishi Sunak appears destined to lose a looming general election.
