Rishi Sunak running a 'zombie parliament', UK MP in resignation letter2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson supporter, Nadine Dorries, criticizes successor Rishi Sunak in resignation letter. Dorries received an unexpected omission from the list of appointments to the upper chamber of parliament, the House of Lords, in Johnson's honours list upon his resignation.
A prominent supporter of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially stepped down on Saturday, delivering a scathing critique of her successor in her resignation letter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message