Rishi Sunak wins fourth round vote in race to become UK PM2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 08:33 PM IST
Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has won the fourth round of voting in the race to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has won the fourth round of voting in the race to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Listen to this article
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak topped another round of voting, leading the race to replace become the next United Kingdom prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson. Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest.