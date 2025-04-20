Rishikesh river rafting: Tourist dies after boat overturns in Garud Chatti, incident caught on camera

A tragic accident has cast a shadow over Rishikesh’s famed adventure tourism after a tourist lost his life during a river rafting excursion on the Ganges. The incident occurred near the Garud Chatti area, within the jurisdiction of the Muni Ki Reti police station in Tehri district, Uttarakhand—a region renowned for its white-water rafting and spiritual allure.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Negi, a resident of Dehradun. According to police and rescue officials, Sagar and five companions had set off from Shivpuri, a popular starting point for rafting trips, on Wednesday morning.

The group’s journey took a tragic turn as their raft approached the Garud Chatti bridge. Without warning, the raft capsized, hurling all six passengers into the fast-flowing waters of the Ganga.

The rafting guide responded swiftly, managing to rescue each tourist and bring them back onto the raft one by one. However, amidst the chaos, Sagar Negi was found unconscious in the water.

He was immediately brought ashore and transported by road to the government hospital in Rishikesh, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Senior Sub-Inspector Yogesh Pandey confirmed that police teams were dispatched to the scene as soon as news of the accident broke. The authorities have since taken custody of the body, which has been sent for post-mortem examination.

An investigation is underway, with the raft operator currently being questioned to ascertain the precise circumstances leading to the mishap.