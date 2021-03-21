Rising covid cases, restrictions spell bad news for consumer demand

Last week, Maharashtra also directed cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices (except those related to health and essential services) to function at 50% capacity. Film trade experts point out that there may be some cause of concern with Maharashtra being the heart of the film business in India, and current curbs impacting as much as 40% of box office collections of films. Overall, Mumbai and Delhi contribute as much as 50% of the earnings of Hindi films. “More importantly, entertainment tends to be the last priority for people with such scary news and restrictions coming in. They wouldn’t want to take the risk of going out to the theatre when they aren’t even in the right headspace," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.