Rising Covid cases with common cold-like spread raise endemicity concerns, experts urge precaution4 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:17 PM IST
India recorded 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 203 days, with 28,303 active cases
The rise in Covid cases is indicative of the SARS-CoV-2 virus moving into an endemic state in India and behaving like other coronaviruses that cause common cold-like symptoms and can keep reinfecting, say scientists.
