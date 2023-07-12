Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates described the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) as “real" and further mentioned that “it’s possible to solve challenges created by new technologies". Bill Gates tweeted about the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI), acknowledging that they can appear daunting. However, he expressed optimism by pointing out that throughout history, humanity has successfully tackled challenges arising from new technologies. Gates believes that by governments and the private sector taking responsibility and working together, we have the capacity to address the risks of AI and find effective solutions, just as we have done with previous technological advancements. Previously, in a blog post in March, Bill Gates had expressed his enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to transform various aspects of life, industries, and businesses. He compared the development of AI to significant technological milestones such as the creation of the microprocessor, personal computer, internet, and mobile phone.

Gates highlighted three key areas where AI could bring substantial benefits: productivity, healthcare, and education. He emphasised its potential to enhance efficiencies and provide valuable assistance in these fields. Additionally, Gates suggested that AI, if properly targeted, could “help reduce inequity" in healthcare and education.

The blog post acknowledged the recent advancements in AI by various companies, with a specific mention of generative AI and the attention it received due to OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT. OpenAI is supported by Microsoft, while Google has introduced its own AI, Bard AI.

Also read: Artificial intelligence lashes at the doorstep of films, entertainment

Several companies, including Salesforce, Spotify, and Snap, have integrated AI into their products or services. Salesforce made ChatGPT available for Slack, Spotify introduced an AI DJ, and Snap incorporated My AI. Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg also formed an AI-focused team to develop creative tools and AI personas to assist people, reported Fox Business.

Despite his praise for AI, Gates recognised the valid concerns and downsides associated with it. He acknowledged issues such as inaccuracies, "hallucinations," and contextual understanding limitations in AI systems. Gates expressed confidence that these technical challenges can and will be addressed.

Also read: KPMG to expand ties with Microsoft, will spend $2 billion in AI, cloud services

Gates stressed the importance of collaboration between governments and private companies to mitigate potential risks associated with malicious use of AI. He called for the establishment of "rules of the road" to ensure that the benefits of AI outweigh any drawbacks and are accessible to everyone, regardless of their circumstances. Governments and philanthropies were highlighted as crucial actors in this regard.