The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in a report said that there was a risk of “data tampering" in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam. The CAG report has flagged the “risk of data tampering" in the NRC due to “improper" software development during the updation process of the citizenship document.

For the updation of the NRC documents, highly secure and reliable software was required to be developed. During the audit, however, it was found there was a “lack of proper planning in this regard".

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on 31 August 2019. In the final list, 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, though it is yet to be notified.

The CAG report, which was submitted on the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament, highlighted that 215 software utilities were added in a “haphazard manner" to the core software.

The report said the software utilities were added: “without following the due process of either software development or selection of vendor through eligibility assessment following a national tendering."

The CAG report further added that, “Haphazard development of software and utilities for NRC data capture and correction posed the risk of data tampering, without leaving any audit trail. The audit trail could have ensured accountability for the veracity of NRC data."

The report said an error-free NRC has not been made due to this. The cost of the project was ₹288.18 crore when the NRC process started in 2014 and the deadline for its completion was February 2015. The final draft was published in August 2019 and the cost escalated to ₹ ₹1,602.66 crore, the CAG report said.

