Risk of data tampering in Assam NRC updation process: CAG report
- During the audit, however, it was found there was a 'lack of proper planning in this regard'
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in a report said that there was a risk of “data tampering" in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam. The CAG report has flagged the “risk of data tampering" in the NRC due to “improper" software development during the updation process of the citizenship document.